Rand Water to cut water pressure by 20% to 3 defaulting municipalities

Water pressure in Emfuleni in the Vaal and Govan Mbeki and Victor Khanye in Mpumalanga will be reduced by 20% from Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has warned that it will reduce water pressure at three municipalities due to non-payment.

The councils are Emfuleni in the Vaal and Govan Mbeki and Victor Khanye in Mpumalanga.

Water pressure in the municipalities will be reduced by 20% from Monday.

The utility’s Justice Mohale said they were talking to the three affected municipalities, but they had found no success so far.

“Rand Water has reached out to these municipalities on many occasions and entered into repayment agreements with them, but they have failed to honour these agreements.”

The troubled Emfuleni municipality is in arrears of nearly R100 million, Victor Khanye at R185 million while Govan Mbeki owes Rand Water R314 million.

Mohale said they would again reach out to the municipalities and if they failed to pay, they would again reduce water pressure by another 20%.

