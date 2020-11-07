President Ramaphosa congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden

On Saturday evening, Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted his support for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated US President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their victory.

CNN, NBC News and CBS News called the race in Biden's favour just before 11:30 am (1630 GMT) as an insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania took the 77-year-old over the top in the state-by-state count that decides the presidency.

On Saturday evening, Ramaphosa tweeted his support for Biden and Harris, saying "We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation".

We congratulate President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris and the American people on your election. We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/aajOxmL8KI — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 7, 2020

After the announcement by TV networks, Biden tweeted, promising to be 'president for all Americans'.

"America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden said in a statement.

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a president for all Americans - whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Additional reporting by AFP.

