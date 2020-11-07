Police investigate death of KZN deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe

Mluleki Ndobe, who was battling cancer, died at his Durban home in the early of this morning with a gunshot wound to his chest.

JOHANNESBURG – Condolences have been pouring in from various political structures in KwaZulu-Natal following the death of deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe.

Many have hailed Ndobe - who joined the legislature in 2019 after two terms as mayor of Harry Gwala District Municipality - as a selfless servant.

Ndobe died at his Durban home in the early of this morning with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The deputy speaker faced legal woes in recent years after he was accused of involvement in the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa after he was shot dead in 2017.

The news of Ndobe’s death came as a shock to many within the structures of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

Speaker Nontembeko Boyce described her colleague - who was allegedly battling cancer at the time of his death - as an upright leader and a true servant of the people.

“He had a wealth of experience in terms of governance. But to hear that he did not pass through his sickness also came as a double blow to us.”

While speculation surrounding Ndobe’s death is rife, the ANC’s Nhlakanipho Ntombela said police investigations were continuing.

“The speculation around his death is not something we will comment on until we have spoken to his family.”

Ntombela said ANC leadership would visit the Ndobe family today where preparations for his funeral would be arranged.

