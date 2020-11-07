Lesufi: Probe into Keamogetswe Seboko’s death far from over

The body of 13-year-old Keamogetswe Seboko was found in a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in January.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said investigations into the death of 13-year-old Keamogetswe Seboko, whose body was found in a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in January, were far from over.

The department is expected to meet with the school governing body and the school management team today to present the report conducted by an independent law firm surrounding the circumstances that led to his drowning.

The report has found that the school, its principal and four teachers were liable for the teen’s death.

* Lesufi confirms principal, 4 teachers liable for Keamohetswe Seboko's drowning

While foul play has been ruled out, Lesufi said there were serious inconsistent reports from the principal and the teachers who attended to the children at the time.

The teenager’s body was discovered at the bottom of a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in January - the same day Enock Mpianzi’s body was found in the Crocodile River in the North West after a rafting activity organised by Parktown Boys’ High School.

Lesufi said the department's legal team was set to meet with the family of Seboko to work out a suitable compensation following the boy's death.

In the meantime, the department said it would review its policies relating to water activities to prevent a repeat of such tragedies in future.

Lesufi said the department would now implement the recommendations put forward by the law firm, including charging the principal and the four teachers for negligence.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.