Kwazulu-Natal government says deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe has died

JOHANNESBURG - Kwazulu-Natal deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe has died.

The provincial government has confirmed his death saying he passed away at his home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ndobe was a former mayor of the Harry Gwala District Municipality and was linked to the 2017 murder of ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

He was arrested in March, however, all charges levelled against him were dropped after it was noted that there was a lack of sufficient evidence linking him to Magaqa's death.

Kwazulu Natal's speaker Nontembeko Boyce said they were shocked.

“It is with profound sadness that we inform you that deputy speaker honourable Mluleki Ndobe passed on at his home. He passed away suddenly.”

