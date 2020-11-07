King Zwelithini's eldest son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, passes away

In a statement on Saturday, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi made the announcement, expressing his sadness over Zulu's death.

JOHANNESBURG - Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, the eldest son of amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Sibongile MaDlamini, has died.

"It is with utmost pain and sadness that we announce the passing away of His Royal Highness Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, the firstborn son and eldest child of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Her Majesty Queen Sibongile MaDlamini, Buthelezi said.

"The Zulu Royal Family and the Zulu Nation grieve this sudden and unexpected loss."

Buthelezi was with the Zulu royal family when news of Zulu's passing came.

It is not clear what the cause of death was.

Arrangements for the funeral will be announced in due course.

