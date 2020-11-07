Judge me as a person, not as a chartered accountant, says Kwinana in hot seat

Yakhe Kwinana was back in the hot seat to answer questions about her role at SAA, the airline's dealings with a company known as JM Aviation and the millions of rands she allegedly received through dodgy deals.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board member Yakhe Kwinana has asked the state capture commission to judge her not as a charted accountant, but as an individual.

Kwinana said she is worried that ongoing reference to her qualifications during cross-examination could bring the entire profession into disrepute.

In an unusual move, the state capture commission is sitting in Braamfontein this weekend as it races against the clock to complete its work on time.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo found it difficult to appreciate how she could not answer certain questions - given her qualification as a charted accountant.

“I have got full confidence in the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) and if I’m sitting here as a disaster to the profession, please separate me from the profession to save the profession,” Kwinana said.