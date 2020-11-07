Government fast-tracking the investigation into drowning of Keamogetswe Seboko

Seboko's body was found floating in the swimming pool of Laerskool Bekker on 15 January this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said it’s fast-tracking the investigation into the drowning of Keamogetswe Seboko who died on school grounds.

That was the same day that Parktown Boys’ High School pupil Enoch Mpianzi drowned while on an orientation camp in the North West.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi met with the school governing body of the school to present a report on the back of an independent investigation looking into the tragedy.

The probe concluded that the school's principal and four teachers are liable for Seboko's death.

Lesufi said the department has given the school a grace period to overlook the report, before creating criteria for suitable compensation.

“The circumstances are very sensitive – very difficult. What we’re doing as a department, we are using previous court cases that are similar as a barometer,” Lesufi said.

School governing body chair Willie Dry said the tragedy has caused turmoil for educators and pupils.

“We had to deal with the headmaster one side who was suspended and that put a lot of pressure on the school and it happened just before COVID. It is unbelievable to see what the teachers have gone through. I can only pray to God that no school goes through this ever again because it’s very difficult,” Dry said.

