Camilla De Waal Rossouw sentenced to 10 years for trafficking, other crimes

The syndicate ran a brothel in Milnerton, Table View, Big Bay and Milnerton which led to arrests in 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Ten criminals have been found guilty of various charges for their role in trafficking young women and minors in Cape Town.

Camilla De Waal Rossouw pleaded guilty to 11 charges in the Cape Town High Court yesterday.

This followed her conviction handed down by the same court at the end of October.

“She pleaded guilty on an array of charges which included kidnapping a minor, trafficking a person for sexual purposes, assault and living on the proceeds of extortion of over R3 million,” said the Hawks’ Zinzi Hani.

De Waal Rossouw was also charged with racketeering and was sentenced to ten years, wholly suspended for five years.

