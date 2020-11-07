7 life sentences handed to Eastern Cape serial rapist

The Bisho High Court found 44-year-old Malibongwe Ncokolo had repeatedly raped girls and women since 2014 until his arrest in June this year.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape serial rapist has been handed 7 life sentences.

The Bisho High Court also handed 44-year-old Malibongwe Ncokolo 300 years imprisonment on Friday.

Ncokolo was arrested in June 2017.

The court found Ncokolo had repeatedly raped girls and women since 2014 until his arrest.

Twelve of the 22 survivors are minors aged between 9 and 15.

Ncokolo was arrested after he tried to rape a 14-year-old girl in June this year.

The court heard the girl managed to kick Ncokolo with both feet in the chest which resulted in the convicted rapist rolling down a steep incline.

The teenage girl managed to run away and call for help.

Ncokolo fled the scene, but community members apprehended him a day later at his home, where he arrested by police.

Laboratory test results linked Ncokolo to several rape cases around the Mdantsane area.

