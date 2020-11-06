Zondo warns Myeni he’ll make findings with or without her version of events

The Deputy Chief Justice on Friday warned Dudu Myeni that she might not be doing herself any favours by refusing to answer questions.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday again warned former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni that he would make his rulings on the allegations made by witnesses - including former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi - with or without her version of events if need be.



Myeni has largely not responded to questions at the state capture commission this week, except when she was responding to the statement that she is so powerful that she stopped the Hawks from executing a search and seizure warrant at her house in Richard’s Bay.

She said not responding to questions did not mean she was admitting guilt.

Zondo warned Myeni that she might not be doing herself any favours by refusing to answer questions.

“When I evaluate the evidence without any denial from you, it might be difficult not to accept the reasons being advanced by Mr Agrizzi,” he said.

Among the allegations is that she gave Agrizzi and the late Gavin Watson a confidential police docket on investigations into Bosasa.

But Myeni stuck to her guns.

“It does not mean an admission of guilt nor admission of wrongdoing,” she said.

Her legal team said she was being ambushed with affidavits that were being filed while she was on the stand.

