Zondo tells Myeni she won't be allowed to choose which answers to respond to

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that the commission was giving Dudu Myeni the platform to respond to allegations made by witnesses against her.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday said that he would decide if and when former South African Airways (SAA) board chair, Dudu Myeni, could invoke her privilege to remain silent.

He said that the commission was giving Myeni the platform to respond to allegations made by witnesses against her.

Zondo said that it was the last day of her testimony and she would not be allowed to pick and choose which answers to give if there were no reasonable grounds.

Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr has asked her how well she knew Bosasa CEO, the late Gavin Watson, and about her meetings with former COO Angelo Agrizzi.

"'The meeting did in fact take place at Nkandla, there was no alleged bag of cash that was handed over to the president and that statement is denied.' Ms Myeni, as I understand this paragraph, you are confirming that at least one meeting took place at Nkandla involving Mr Agrizzi. Is that correct?"

Myeni, though, said that she was not responding so that she did not incriminate herself.

"Chairperson, may I not respond to the question so that I don't incriminate myself?"

