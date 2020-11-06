WC residents have active role to ensure COVID-19 infections kept low - Winde

The province's coronavirus incidence rate this week showed signs of slowing down.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde stressed that residents had an active role to play in ensuring that new COVID-19 infection numbers were kept low.

Officials said that they were, however, attending to hotspots in the Garden Route.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has been deployed in the region this week to boost awareness around safety measures geared at curbing the further spread of the disease. In the province, 4,389 COVID-19 patients have died, while more than 109,000 have recovered.

Winde said that it was vital to prevent new coronavirus infections: “I will argue as hard as I can for any further lockdown that we can, but we’ve got to do it through showing the data and the data shows us we are flattening the curve and we are managing the outbreaks.”

