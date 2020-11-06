WC ready for upcoming fire season

Chief director of Disaster Management, Colin Diener, said that a number of resources were available.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department said that it was prepared for the fire season.

The department said on Thursday, the wildfire risk this season was going to be higher than in years before.

This is because officials were unable to do all the fire breaks and regular preparation work in risky areas due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Chief director of Disaster Management, Colin Diener, said that a number of resources were available.

"This year, the Western Cape government is providing eight spotter aircraft, four fixed-wing bombers, six Bell 205 Huey helicopters and the Black Hawk. In addition, the Cape Winelands provides three helicopters, the City of Cape Town two and Overberg one and the National Defence Force, we normally ask them to up their resources for us."

He added that that the summer was predicted to be hot and windy.

