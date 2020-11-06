Two men arrested for allegedly stabbing Limpopo matric pupil to death

Police on Friday said the 21-year-old and his cousin were walking past a tavern just hours after his first final exam on Thursday when two men aged 29 accused them of stealing a cellphone before attacking them.

JOHANNESBURG - A matric pupil from Tielelo Secondary School in Limpopo was fatally stabbed during an altercation outside a local tavern on Thursday.

Police on Friday said the 21-year-old and his cousin were walking past the tavern just hours after his first final exam when two men, aged 29, accused them of stealing a cell phone before attacking them.

An argument ensued and the suspects allegedly stabbed the pair multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects were arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

“The deceased and his cousin were allegedly attacked with various objects by the suspects over a stolen cell phone. And in the process, the deceased’s father was also knocked down with a motor vehicle by one of the suspects.”

