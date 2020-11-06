Seboko family won’t rest until those responsible for his death are prosecuted

Keamogetswe Seboko's body was discovered at the bottom of a pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg in January.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Bekker Primary School pupil, Keamogetswe Seboko, on Friday said they could not celebrate until those responsible for his death had been prosecuted.

The 13-year-old’s body was discovered at the bottom of a pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg in January.

At the time, the school claimed there was nothing untoward, but the family had always disputed that.

The Gauteng Education Department has been found liable in a report handed to Seboko’s family in Eldorado Park today.

An investigation found that the school principle and four teachers who were supervising the boy and his school mates - were negligent.

But it found that no foul play was involved.

It’s understood that Seboko had been swimming with around 60 other pupils during school hours when the incident happened.

His body was discovered about half an hour after the rest of his peers had left the swimming pool.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the investigation, conducted by an independent law firm, ruled that the department and the school were guilty of negligence after teachers were repeatedly told about Seboko being at the bottom of the pool

“A young girl had said that she went in and she felt something, and she went out, but she went again just to be sure. And when she felt the same thing, she went out to brief the teachers; and also there was floating underwear so they should have moved just based on that.”

Seboko’s mother, Lucia, said while they welcome the accountability taken by the department, the circumstances around her son’s death remained a mystery.

“The postmortem report says Keamogetswe’s body was found naked and he went into the water clothed. Why were his clothes removed?”

Seboko died on the same day as Parktown Boy’s pupil, Enock Mpianzi, was swept away in the crocodile river during a school camp in the north west.

Meanwhile, Lesufi said the department's legal team was set to meet with Seboko’s family to work out a suitable compensation following the boy's death on school grounds.

Lesufi visited the boy's relatives at their home to present the investigative report which found the principle and five teachers were liable for the tragedy.

