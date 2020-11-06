20°C / 22°C
SA's COVID-19 recovery rate edges up to 91.7%

Sadly, 92 more people have died, bringing the death toll to 19,677.

Emergency paramedics wearing a full COVID-19 coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) transfer an empty gurney to an ambulance at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The COVID-19 recovery rate had edged up to 91.7%.

This means that over 671,000 people have recuperated so far after contracting the virus.

Sadly, 92 more people have died, bringing the death toll to 19,677.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 1,866 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle.

These push the number of total infections in the country since the start of the outbreak to over 732,000.

