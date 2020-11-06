SA's COVID-19 recovery rate edges up to 91.7%

Sadly, 92 more people have died, bringing the death toll to 19,677.

JOHANNESBURG - The COVID-19 recovery rate had edged up to 91.7%.

This means that over 671,000 people have recuperated so far after contracting the virus.

Sadly, 92 more people have died, bringing the death toll to 19,677.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 1,866 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle.

These push the number of total infections in the country since the start of the outbreak to over 732,000.

As of today, the number of #COVID19 cases is 732 414 with 1 866 new cases identified. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 917 625 with 23 942 new tests conducted. Our recoveries now stand at 671 579 which translates to a recovery rate of 91,7% pic.twitter.com/SW62aXOndX Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 5, 2020

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 05 November. Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/ecaHQJD2ab pic.twitter.com/veZ9X9mc5K Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 5, 2020

