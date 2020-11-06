Over 5,700 new COVID-19 cases recorded in EC over 13-day period

These COVID-19 cases were recorded between 24 October up until Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Over 5,700 newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases have been registered in the Eastern Cape over a 13-day period.

An epidemiological report released on Thursday showed the majority of these cases were picked up in the Western parts of the province in regions such as the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Sarah Baartman District.

The SARS-CoV-2 report from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) outlined there were 27 COVID-19 related deaths recorded.

These deaths occurred in the Nelson Mandela Bay, Amathole, and Sarah Baartman districts.

The highest mortality rate was recorded in the Buffalo City Metro with 116,6 deaths per 100 000, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro with 101 deaths per 100,000, and Chris Hani with 63,5 per 100 000.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 13,083 patients have been hospitalised - 68,8% in the public sector and 31,2% in the private sector.

Just over 90,900 COVID-19 patients in the province had recovered.

