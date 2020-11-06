Naptosa questions decision to let COVID-19-infected matrics write exams

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel that they would not have the health and safety of its members compromised and that the Health Department would have to invigilate these learners because their staff would certainly not.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that exam protocols around COVID-19 positive matrics would be discussed at a meeting of Education MECs.

The national Department of Basic Education announced that learners who've contracted the coronavirus would still be allowed to write at isolation venues at schools.

Teacher unions have criticised the move to allow infected pupils to write and the Western Cape Education Department has indicated that it was surprised by the decision and would have to ensure logistics were in place.

Premier Winde was also asked about the issue during a briefing.

"This announcement did come as a surprise to us because we don't have the logistics in place. There is an Education Council meeting and this will be discussed in further depth."

Executive director of teachers' union, the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), Basil Manuel, said that they were not made aware of this decision.

He said that they would not have the health and safety of its members compromised and that the Health Department would have to invigilate these learners because their staff would certainly not.

He also questioned how the Health Department approved this decision.

"Where are these centres? Do they know where to go to? From the president all the way down to the man in the street, we have been drummed with the same version: If you are ill, you have to stay at home. How does this make it OK simply because it is the matric exam?"

