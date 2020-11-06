Myeni refuses to answer questions but signature tells a story

Dudu Myeni confirmed signing several documents to the state capture commission but later refused to confirm a similar signature on deposit slips of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni may not be answering questions but her signature is doing all the talking.

She confirmed signing several documents to the state capture commission but later refused to confirm a similar signature on deposit slips of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Myeni said on Thursday that she never handled cash deposits of the foundation but the commission had evidence of several deposits of up to R100,000 made by her in person.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the commission that he would hand over R300,000 in cash to her every month for the foundation and she organised meetings with Zuma, but she denied that she ever met Agrizzi.

Earlier, the commission showed her evidence of emails in which she organised those meetings with late CEO of Bosasa, Gavin Watson.

And evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr explained how her signature was giving her up.

"You did it yesterday when you confirmed that the letter you sent in response to the complaints of your co-board members in 2014 was your signature and you did it moments ago when you confirmed your signtaure on the affidavit that you presented to the commission in March of 2019, so I'm hoping you'll be able to assist us with the signatures that appear on these deposit slips."

POLICE DOCKETS

Myeni also declined to confirm that she handed over confidential police docket information to Watson and Agrizzi on investigations into Bosasa.

Agrizzi testified that Myeni met him and Watson at a Sheraton hotel in 2015 to give them the documents.

In her affidavit, she said that she was meeting Agrizzi for the first time during that encounter and that it was to talk to Watson about his donation for former President Jacob Zuma’s birthday.

Hofmeyr asked her to confirm the meeting: "Mr Agrizzi said that you handed to him and Mr Watson confidential police docket information regarding an investigation into Bosasa. Can you confirm that you had that meeting?"

But she did not answer this evidence at the commission.

"Chairperson, may I not respond to the question?"

SECURITY INSTALLATION

The state capture commission asked Myeni about the security system of nearly half-a-million rand that Bosasa paid for and installed at her residence in Richard’s Bay.

But Myeni once again exercised her right not to answer.

The commission took her through the evidence of Charl le Roux who quoted Bosasa and installed the security.

"...R486,514.63. Are you aware that that installation cost just under half-a-million rand?"

Myeni also would not comment on whether she declared the installation or reimbursed Bosasa for it.

