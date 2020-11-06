Mthembu: Reckless behaviour of some forcing govt to review COVID-19 regulations

Presidency Minister Jackson Mthembu said the national coronavirus command council would be meeting next week after which President Cyril Ramaphosa would brief the nation.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet said that it was concerned about the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of some South Africans who were carrying on as though COVID-19 no longer exists.

He's expected to address the increased non-adherence to COVID-19 regulations in communities.

Mthembu said that consistent considerate behaviour remained the greatest defence in protecting each other against COVID-19.

However, he has acknowledged that the conduct of some in society has necessitated government to review the current strategy, which involved relaxed lockdown regulations.

“Cabinet calls on all people in South Africa to continue adhering to the health protocols of practising social distancing, wearing masks all the time, wearing them in public and washing our hands with water and soap or an alcohol-based sanitiser.”

In the briefing about the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, Mthembu also expressed their well wishes to the matric class of 2020.

The exams which will end on 15 December, kicked off on Thursday.

