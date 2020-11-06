Live streaming or partying in pods? Grooving with a twist this festive season

Director of events company Quicket, James Tagg, said the upcoming event season would be a bit different from what people are used to.

DURBAN - The economic devastation wrought by COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns continues to be felt.

But some event companies on Friday said they were hopeful about the upcoming festive season.

The industry is still in recovery mode after months of shut down, but Director of events company Quicket, James Tagg, said the upcoming season would be a bit different from what people were used to.

“For those heading to the coastal areas of the country for the holidays, you can expect many of the country’s popular musicians performing in smaller and intimate sessions. For those who aren’t as keen of physically being in events spaces, many of these types of shows are going hybrid, which means they are going to be broadcast and streamed online.”

Tagg explained that there was also a growing trend of pod-type events.

“These work by splitting up the large numbers of attendees into physically separated pods. So for example, we might have an event that may be restricted to 500 people - they’re now able to have that many people and more, by splitting them into smaller pods or groups.”

Tagg said event-goers could expect to see more drive-in shows and a greater number of outdoor events as these allowed the gathering of more people safely.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.