Lesufi to present findings of probe to family of boy who drowned in school pool

Keamohetswe Seboko’s body was found floating in the swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in January and his family has been searching for answers ever since.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Friday morning set to visit the family of a 13-year-old boy who drowned while on school grounds in Magaliesburg earlier this year.

Although the incidents are unrelated, the tragedy took place on the same day as when Parktown Boys High School Pupil Enock Mpianzi drowned while on an orientation camp in the North West.

They were both 13-years-old, drowned in January and were both meant to be under adult supervision at the time of the incidents.

Mpianzi and Seboko may have never met but they share a tragic similarity.

Both teenagers died during school-related activities and while some feel that the wheels of justice are starting to turn for Mpianzi’s family, Seboko’s relatives still want to know what happened to their son.

The Gauteng Education Department is now planning to visit the boy’s family to present an investigative report looking into the circumstances surrounding his death.

It’s still unclear how much responsibility will be placed on Laerskool Bekker.

But his family is adamant the school’s teachers have much to answer to months after the 13-year old’s untimely death.

