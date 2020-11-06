Lesufi confirms principal, 5 teachers liable for Keamohetswe Seboko drowning

The Education Minister visited the home of the late Keamohetswe Seboko's home in Vosloorus today.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday said a report into the drowning of 13-year-old Keamohetswe Seboko found that the principal and five teachers were liable for the tragedy.



Lesufi visited the boy's relatives at their Vosloorus home earlier today - to present an investigative report looking into the matter.

He said the trip was a difficult one to make.

“You know, every time we have to go to these families and explain to them what happened. Now they see you as the person who is responsible for the loss of a life. You were the last person to take care of their child, so it was a difficult morning.

"But finally, I met with the family, accompanied by an independent law firm that was assigned this task of investigating the matter, together with our officials.”

WATCH: It’s becoming normal to issue death certificates instead of report cards, says Lesufi

Seboko's body was found floating in the swimming pool of Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg in January this year.

At the time, the school claimed there was nothing untoward, but the family has always disputed this.

https://ewn.co.za/2020/01/19/keamohetswe-seboko-s-family-left-with-many-questions-around-his-death

The report has recommended that appropriate sanctions be made against those responsible.

