Joao Rodrigues heads to SCA to stave off prosecution in Ahmed Timol murder case

Former security branch officer, Joao Rodrigues, is seeking leave to appeal an order made by the High Court in Johannesburg last year, dismissing his permanent stay of prosecution.

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal is expected to hear an application on Friday morning by the man accused of murdering anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol.

Rodrigues believes that he should not be prosecuted for the death of Timol in 1971 when he died after falling from the 10th floor of the John Vorster Square Police Station.

Rodrigues faced a premeditated murder charge two years ago after the inquest into Timol's death was reopened in 2017.

Another inquest held more than 40 years ago, concluded that Timol committed suicide.

Timol's nephew, Imtiaz Cajee, said that it had been a long and emotional journey.

"It's a very significant day and it's been a long and painful journey. Judge Mothle issued the verdict for the inquest on the 12th of October 2017 and more than three years later the criminal trial of Joao Rodrigues has not commenced."

