Halala! Meet Unisa's first female vice-chancellor, Professor LenkaBula

Professor Puleng LenkaBula will take up the post in the new year.

Incoming Unisa VC Professor Puleng Lenkabula. Picture: @LenkaBula/Twitter
Incoming Unisa VC Professor Puleng Lenkabula. Picture: @LenkaBula/Twitter
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - In a historic first, the University of South Africa (Unisa) has appointed a woman as its principal and vice-chancellor.

Professor Puleng LenkaBula will take up the post in the new year.

She is currently the vice-rector of institutional change, student affairs and community engagement at the University of the Free State.

Unisa said that her appointment showed the council's commitment to transformation and ensured that the university's workforce was reflective of South Africa's demographics.

