Halala! Meet Unisa's first female vice-chancellor, Professor LenkaBula

JOHANNESBURG - In a historic first, the University of South Africa (Unisa) has appointed a woman as its principal and vice-chancellor.

Professor Puleng LenkaBula will take up the post in the new year.

Congratulations to Prof Puleng LenkaBula. The first black female Vice chancellor of the university of South Africa (UNISA).



Mbokodo pic.twitter.com/wr3QNA8gZ2 Comrade Bae (@MajavuThabiso) November 5, 2020

Its official. UNISAs new Vice Chancellor l is Prof Puleng @LenkaBula! Congratulations, VC elect LenkaBula Pumla Dineo Gqola, PhD (@feminist_rogue) November 5, 2020

Congratulations to Prof Puleng @LenkaBula on being appointed the first woman Vice Chancellor of Unisa. This is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/KqRhSuQV2z FabAcademic (@FabAcademic) November 6, 2020

She is currently the vice-rector of institutional change, student affairs and community engagement at the University of the Free State.

Unisa said that her appointment showed the council's commitment to transformation and ensured that the university's workforce was reflective of South Africa's demographics.

