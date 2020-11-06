Halala! Meet Unisa's first female vice-chancellor, Professor LenkaBula
Professor Puleng LenkaBula will take up the post in the new year.
JOHANNESBURG - In a historic first, the University of South Africa (Unisa) has appointed a woman as its principal and vice-chancellor.
She is currently the vice-rector of institutional change, student affairs and community engagement at the University of the Free State.
Unisa said that her appointment showed the council's commitment to transformation and ensured that the university's workforce was reflective of South Africa's demographics.