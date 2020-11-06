HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Here’s why it doesn’t matter if Trump loses

OPINION

No one knows about rulers leaving castles while their ideologies remain strongly stuck to societies more than South Africa. In a nutshell, yes, the apartheid government was voted out, we got our rainbow nation and freedom and yet, we are still not okay.

We still bear the scars of many years of divisiveness and white supremacy politics among many, many other post-traumatic stress variables.

But more than the emotional toll of bowing to rulers who wear their fascism like iron-clad armour, it’s the grey areas in the rainbow that prove most poisonous. The communities, the believers so to speak, of these rulers still play in those spaces and they colour everything.

They have a hold on racist behaviour, racist actions and keeping the status quo as it is as much as they can. There is much power that comes with a strong will and belief, however ignorant those beliefs are.

The ruler leaves the building, but it doesn’t matter. The work is done. And every single day tons of these worker bees go out there, into workplaces, social spaces, educational institutions, churches and so many other areas where they’re active, constantly. Spreading ideologies, false beliefs, owning media institutions to incite separation and propaganda.

It doesn’t take a certain type of government to control and inspire these notions. It just takes people. Everyday, regular people. And when the throne is succeeded by someone else, when someone better comes along to warm the seat, it doesn’t just make the cold-hearted disappear. And the US faces that exact problem now.

It’s not a new problem. It’s one that has existed for over 400 years in the country, if not more, but in the last four years the resurgence of a white extremism has had new life breathed into it by Donald Trump’s consistent messaging. And it’s worked.

Whiteness, skin colour in general, cultural values, xenophobia, vicious aggression and brutality, neo-Nazism, segregation and the idea of purity and what it really means to look like an American, think like one and have a sense of ownership of the country have reached new heights of misplaced passion.

And that passion isn’t going anywhere. Not if God’s hand turns. Not if Biden wins. And not if Trump loses. The base of a nourishing nostalgia for the days of yore have been strengthened once more, as though we needed to make these ideologies stronger, they have a second, fresh concrete stage to perform on.

And all of this because of a red Make America Great Again hat, an orange-haired fascist who has no idea how to construct a simple and sensible sentence and instead, thrived for four years by playing a game of contempt, anger and preaching destructive extremities.

The US and the world, in fact, may seem like it is on the cusp of a Biden win but really, all a Trump loss means is a further shift by the right toward a more right. An extreme right filled with paranoia, heated anger, more gun-carrying citizens and violence that may make the Ku Klux Klan look like a very tiny social studies trial.

His king-makers still exist, with or without the vote, and if any of the above sounds like a conspiracy theory from an alternate universe in an American Horror Story season, all you have to do is jog your imagination back four years to a time when we thought an evil clown like Trump would never be president.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of 'Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa'. Follow her on Twitter.

