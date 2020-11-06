Four CT Metorail security guards arrested for cable theft

They admitted to stealing the cable whilst on night duty at Nyanga station on the central line.

CAPE TOWN - Transport authorities said that they were making headway in their battle against the vandalism and theft that was plaguing rail commuter lines in the city.

They're reporting the arrest of four contract security guards on Friday morning who were found in possession of rolls of copper cable.



The arrest of the four contract security guards for the possession of vital copper wire is the latest in a string of interventions by transport authorities and SAPS.

"Each intervention like this that improves the safety and comfort of our commuters is very important."

Metrorail's Riana Scott said that their joint operations approach seemed to be yielding fruit.

"We've seen 88 arrests over the last three months and a 50% drop in vandalism over the same period."

Vandalism and theft have plagued Cape Town's commuter lines, leading to the shutdown last year of the central line.

It's the city's busiest and most vital line, ferrying hundreds of thousands of poor and working-class people when in operation.

The central line has also come up as a key breakthrough project in the president's economic recovery plan.

