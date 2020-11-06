EWN Weather Watch: Sunny Saturday for GP, partly cloudy & warm in KZN, WC

Your Saturday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast a fine and warm Saturday for Gauteng, while most parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape are expected to be partly cloudy and warm.

GAUTENG

After a few days of rain and thundershowers, the province will be fine and warm on Saturday.

Joburgers can expect a high of 28°C, the mercury in Pretoria will peak at 31°C, and Hammanskraal 32°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 7.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/tGuWjRl8fh SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 6, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

Expect cloudy and cool weather with scattered showers in the extreme west and adjacent interior.

Capetonians can expect a high of 19°C, George residents will see a high of 26°C, and Beaufort West 26°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 7.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/WlS9nXdCwn SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 6, 2020

KwaZulu-Natal

The province will be cloudy with morning isolated showers and rain in the south-east, but it will be partly cloudy and warm. Expect hot conditions in places in the north.

Durbanites can expect a high of 24°C, Richard’s Bay 26°C, and Newcastle 32°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 7.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/L15XgQQRUg SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 6, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.