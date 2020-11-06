Dudu Myeni's take on why Nhlanhla Nene was sacked as finance minister

Dudu Myeni was back at the stand for the third day at the state capture commission and occasionally refused to answer some questions over fears she could incriminate herself.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni on Friday said there was too much of what she called “rigging of the rand” when former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was fired by then-President Jacob Zuma.

She refused to answer to whether she was responsible for Zuma’s decision to fire Nene, who had made it clear that she was reckless and should be removed.

Myeni also remained silent at the commission on fake legislation that was used to vet SAA staff.

SAA staff and board members said Myeni was feared and that she occasionally told staff to leave recording devices outside of meetings and to tear up notes of those meetings.

Advocate Kate Hofmeyr said Myeni authorised the State Security Agency (SSA) to vet SAA management and support staff, but outside the law.

“That section does not exist in the Act, so it appears in this letter as though it’s quoting from a section of the Act. It cannot be found in the Act,” she said.

Nene had testified that after he told an ANC meeting that he wanted Myeni to be removed, Zuma called him to a meeting with Myeni and he was subsequently fired.

The commission asked Myeni if she was aware of the impact of that decision on the markets.

She said: “Which market? Chairperson I need to understand not the rand rigged markets related issues. I must get a bit of clarity because there was too much of the rigging of the rand during that time.”

Myeni repeated that she was a victim of her association with Zuma.

The state capture commission on Friday also asked Myeni about the security system of nearly R500,000 that Bosasa paid for and installed at her residence in Richard’s Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.



But the delinquent director once again exercised her right not to answer.

Myeni was back at the stand for the third day and occasionally refused to answer some questions over fears she could incriminate herself.

The commission took her through the evidence of Charl le Roux who quoted Bosasa and installed the security upgrades.

“Are you aware that that installation cost just under R500,000?” asked the commission’s evidence leader Advocate Hofmeyr.

But Myeni would not comment.

She also would not be drawn on whether she declared the installation or reimbursed Bosasa for it.

HAWKS WARRANT TO SEIZE EQUIPMENT

At the same time, the commission said Myeni remained very powerful and as recently as last year, she ensured that the Hawks could not execute a warrant to seize the security equipment installed at her house by Bosasa.

Le Roux said in an affidavit that he was with the Hawks when they were kept waiting outside Myeni’s residence the whole day. He said they were eventually unable to seize equipment on the second day because someone senior instructed them to stop.

The warrant stated that if the equipment was not seized it could be hidden or destroyed.

Myeni responded to that saying, “These are unfair views chair. I’m here as an innocent person and the way in which the evidence leader is trying to put my security issues back in my house that any person can just access somebody’s house without being present on the premises. I can see that I have no rights as a black woman because no white woman who has a house without her being on the premises can allow just about any person to walk into the house.”

