CSA name Proteas squad for England Tour

The Warriors’ Glenton Stuurman has received his maiden international call-up. He and the rest of the named squad will be eligible for selection for both series. The 28-year-old from Oudtshoorn has 10 franchise matches to his name, with 35 wickets under his belt.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Friday the 24-man, Proteas squad that will take on England in South Africa’s first international tour since March 2020.

Junior Dala also makes a return to the national team after a prolonged injury saw him miss out on last season’s inbound international tours.



The three-match KFC T20 International series as well as the three-match Betway One-Day International (ODI) series presented by Momentum, will take place behind closed doors at Six Gun Grill Newlands and Eurolux Boland Park from 27 November to 09 December 2020.

Newly appointed Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said, “We’re very excited to be announcing this squad today. With the bio-secure environment where movement in and out of the squad will be limited, we had to make sure that we have all our bases covered with the 24 players. It also gives the team the opportunity to play some inter-squad games just to make sure that they sharpen up those white-ball skills before the series start. I’d like to wish the team and everyone involved all the best for the upcoming tour against England. I’m really looking forward to the summer ahead”, he said.

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said he is delighted to see the many months of hard work that was put in by so many at CSA, bearing fruit.



“I’m extremely proud of the hard work that the CSA team has put into ensuring the Proteas men return to international cricket,” he said. “It’s been a long winter and it’s really pleasing that we finally have an imminent international tour on our shores to look forward to", he said.

“This is an important season for the team, with an ICC T20 World Cup coming up late next year in India. I’m sure that the T20 series in particular, is going to boast some explosive performances for cricket fans to enjoy at home. An ODI series against the reigning World Champions will always bring a level of excitement of its own. I’m looking forward to an exciting return to international cricket for our Proteas", Smith said.

Proteas men’s England Tour to South Africa squad

Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Junior Dala (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Imperial Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), George Linde (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Pite van Biljon (VKB Knights), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras).

England men’s Tour to South Africa

Friday, 27 November at 18:00 SAST:



1st KFC T20I South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town



Sunday, 29 November at 14:30 SAST:



2nd KFC T20I South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl



Tuesday, 01 December at 18:00 SAST:



3rd KFC T20I South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town



Friday, 04 December at 13:00 SAST:



1st Betway ODI presented by Momentum (CWCSL) South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town



Sunday, 06 December at 10:00 SAST:



2nd Betway ODI presented by Momentum (CWCSL): South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl



Wednesday, 09 December at 13:00 SAST:



3rd Betway ODI presented by Momentum (CWCSL): South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

