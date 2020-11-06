Crime-fighting forum involving police, communities launched in eThekwini

Several townships within the municipality were seen as national crime hotspots, with Inanda township being dubbed as the nation’s rape capital.

DURBAN - Community safety officials in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday launched a crime-fighting forum in eThekwini in a bid to unite efforts by communities, law enforcement officials, and private crime-fighting entities.

Several townships within the municipality were seen as national crime hotspots, with Inanda township being dubbed as the nation’s rape capital.

Officials said the forum would focus its energy on hotspot areas including Umlazi, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, and Pinetown.

KZN community safety MEC Bheki Ntuli said the newly launched forum would ensure equal participation of the police, neighbourhood watch groups, and community policing forums.

“One of the key things that we will do with the structure that we are launching today is capacitation and training. It has to be a participatory process that they should be empowered,” Ntuli said.



Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said communities within eThekwini would be able to determine their own solutions to crime.

“The sole purpose to have this structure is to ensure that each and every ward develops its own crime prevention strategy and a plan. That plan should speak to the challenges that each and every community faces,” Kaunda said.

Lungelo Zulu of the KwaZulu-Natal youth crime and prevention desk applauded the establishment of the forum, saying this could ensure that those involved no longer worked in silos.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.