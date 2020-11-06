CoCT condemns public violence around Guy Fawkes

They range from the illegal discharge of fireworks and the sale of fireworks to violent behaviour.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) on Friday said it had fielded several hundred complaints relating to Guy Fawkes.

Authorities said adults and elderly persons were chased, threatened, and assaulted by mobs of young people.

People were also attacked with socks filled with paint, nugget, sharp objects such as blades and stones.

“This is nothing short of barbaric and I condemned the actions of these groups of children, but also the parents who are allowing their children to part take in these activities. It’s an indictment on our society that this is allowed to happen year after year,” said JP Smith, the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security.

It was reported that people threw firecrackers at homes and at pets.

The Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded more than 200 calls about the illegal discharge of fireworks and 17 about the illegal sale of fireworks.

