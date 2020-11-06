Cheetahs, centurions and the Jukskei derby in Super Rugby Unlocked

Saturday sees a double-header with the Griquas hosting the Sharks while the Lions and Bulls pack down at Ellis Park.

JOHANNESBURG - Super Rugby Unlocked has been a welcome return of the sport in South Africa, this weekend will be no different.

First things first - the Cheetahs return to action for the first time in three weeks when they travel to the Sharks on Friday night at 19:00. The big change for the home side is in the captaincy, Lukhanyo Am has been side-lined for four weeks, Henco Venter in the number 7 jersey takes the armband from him. Jeremy Ward slots into the outside-center channel.

On the Bloem side - William Small-Smith takes over the 13 jersey from the injured Benhard Janse van Rensburg. Springbok loosie, Oupa Mahoje could make his return to rugby after more than two years out injured, he’s on the bench at Kings Park.

Stormers’ captain Stephen Kitshoff will make his 100th run on in a Stormers kit when he leads his side in Kimberly. The hosts have a centurion in their side too, Ederies Arendse starts for the Northern Province outfit.

Kick-off in Kimberley is at 16:30.

To wrap up the weekend, what else but a Jukskei derby?

Emirates Arline Park plays host to the Lions and Bulls on Saturday night. The Lions have an uphill challenge sitting fourth on the table, six points behind the Pretoria-side who lead on fifteen points.

Former Bull, Burger Odendaal starts for the Lions partnering Wandisile Simelane in center field. Walt Steenkamp starts at lock for the Pretoria-side in the only change for Jake White’s team.

Set for a stunner, both sides are coming off big wins last week, kick-off in Johannesburg is at 19:00.

