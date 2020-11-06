Case against cops accused of Nathaniel Julies’ murder postponed to December

The trio on Friday made a brief appearance at the Protea Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against three police officers accused of killing Eldorado Park teenager, Nathaniel Julies, on Friday was postponed to December for further investigation.

Simon “Scorpion” Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netshiongolo are accused of killing the 16-year-old - who had down syndrome - in front of his home in Eldorado Park in August.

They are accused of trying to cover the murder up and were apprehended following widespread outrage of the killing. The trio also allegedly tampered with the crime scene.

It is understood the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is still waiting for the teenager’s postmortem report.

“We can confirm as the NPA that the case against the three police officials charged for their alleged involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Julies was postponed to 8 December for further investigations,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

In videos circulating on social media, Eldorado Park residents could be seen voicing their anger outside court after the case was remanded to December.

They said the fact that Whiteboy had already admitted to the killing, it should be enough for the court to hand down a conviction.

“We don’t want this case to drag on for two or three years like other cases,” said one man.

Another resident said: “Accused number two admitted to pulling the trigger, so what is this postponement all about? What more evidence do they want? Do they want us to protest again?”

