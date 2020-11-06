Bushiris back in court as co-accused Willah Mudolo applies for bail

Shepherd and Mary Bushiri have been out of prison for almost two days after a two-week-long stretch behind bars but the court ruled that all the accused must be present for Friday’s bail application.

JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his accused will return to the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday morning for another bail application.

One of his co-accused, Willah Mudolo, will approach the court with his bid for bail.

This after the four others were granted bail on Wednesday.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were released on bail of R200,000, with the magistrate ruling that they were not a flight risk.

Shepherd and Mary Bushiri have been out of prison for almost two days after a two-week-long stretch behind bars.

Landiwe Ntlokwana and Zethu Mudolo were also released on bail of R100,000 and R20,000 respectively.

Mudolo's husband, Willah, was the only one of the accused not to apply for bail but he too will bring his bid to the court on Friday morning.

It's yet to be seen what evidence Mudolo's lawyers will present before court, as the court has already heard how he tried to skip the country several times before.

It was also heard how Bushiri's legal team paid R500,000 to State witnesses and that money was paid from the Mudolos' bank account.

The court ruled that all the accused must be present for Friday’s bail application.

WATCH FROM THE ARCHIVES: Why Bushiri’s supporters love him so much

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.