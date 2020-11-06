Alcohol abuse biggest driver of crime in SA, says Cele

The police minister was speaking at the national dialogue with traditional leaders at Emperor’s Palace.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday said alcohol abuse was the biggest driver of crime in the country.

Cele was speaking at the national dialogue with traditional leaders at Emperor’s Palace, where he addressed issues of crime and policing in rural areas.

Traditional leader representatives from all the province were also in attendance and were expected to make their grievances known.

Issues such as stock theft and rape were at the top of the agenda; and Cele said he had identified a trend when it came to areas with high alcohol consumption.

“If you want to know where women are raped - they’re most raped Inanda in KZN, and the second station is Umlazi. I don’t know what they are eating. But in Inanda, it has been discovered that most (women) are raped as they come from shebeens and they are raped by people who come from shebeens. Or they are raped around shebeens.”

