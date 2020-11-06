4 SANDF members arrested for possession of marijuana worth R50k in Atlantis

Police were in pursuit of abalone poachers when their attention was drawn to an SANDF vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - Four South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members were arrested on Thursday for dealing drugs in Atlantis.

They followed it and the driver sped off, which raised suspicion.

Police spokesperson André Traut explained: “The vehicle was eventually pulled over and search led to the discovery of dagga valued at R50,000 in the boot. The four suspects, aged between 30 and 51, are expected to make their court appearances at the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Monday.”

