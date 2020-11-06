3 police officers accused of murdering Nathaniel Julies expected back in court

Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo are accused of killing Julies and trying to hide the evidence in August.

JOHANNESBURG - The police officers accused of killing 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies are expected back in the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo are accused of killing Julies and trying to hide the evidence in August.

The court denied all the accused bail while acknowledging that the State had a strong case against them.

Netshiongolo has since approached the court to appeal his bail verdict but that matter has been postponed to next month.

WATCH: 'He had biscuits in his hands, he was eating' - Eldos residents protest after Julies’ death

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said that the State would also ask for a postponement of Friday’s proceedings.

“We can also confirm as the NPA that the investigation in this matter is not yet confirmed and therefore, as the State, we will be approaching the court for further postponement to conduct further investigations.”

WATCH: 'I shot Nathaniel Julies, but I did not intend to kill him' - one of the cops accused

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.