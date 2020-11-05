WC sees drop in COVID cases, but health official says it's too soon to celebrate

The provincial health department's Professor Mary-Anne Davies said last Monday the seven-day average was 230 cases per day, this week it was 190 cases per day.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape again saw a decline in COVID-19 cases, but the infection rate has not yet come down to levels seen in September.

The province has more than 3,100 active cases and over 117,000 people have contracted the disease.

More than 4,300 people have died.

“If you look at the history of the seven-day average line, you see that these small changes are difficult to interpret; so, I don’t think that we can call it a decrease yet but we haven’t seen any further dramatic increase in new cases per day.”

She said 250 patients have been admitted to public hospitals, while private sector facilities have close to 300 patients.

“We have received confirmation from our private sector colleagues that they have seen a small increase in admissions. So, this is something that we need to watch closely.”

Davies adds there had also been a further decline in deaths in the last week.

Suffering from #Covid19 fatigue? We understand that people want to socialise, & businesses need to trade. Beyond wearing your mask & washing your hands were urging you to avoid these three Cs - Crowding, Close contact, & Confined spaces.#WCRecoveryPlan #StaySafeMoveForward pic.twitter.com/swjzBDcybJ Western Cape Gov (@WesternCapeGov) November 5, 2020

