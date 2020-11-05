WATCH LIVE: Myeni faces another day of tough questions at Zondo Inquiry

On Wednesday, she left commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo frustrated by refusing to answer any questions in case she incriminated herself.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni resumes giving evidence at the state capture inquiry.

