US election result on knife edge as Arizona, Georgia count votes

Earlier, the Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that he could see a path to victory, while US President Donald Trump launched legal challenges.

WASHINGTON - More results are expected from Arizona and Georgia in a US election whose outcome still rests on a knife edge.

Earlier, the Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that he could see a path to victory, while US President Donald Trump launched legal challenges.

• Biden takes big stride to winning presidency, Trump claims fraud

Biden is projected to take the key battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, bringing him closer to the 270 electoral college votes he needs to win the White House.

It's a race that's still too close to call as states such as Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania are still counting their ballots.

However, speaking to reporters in Delaware, Biden said that he was confident that he'd get the numbers to cross the finish line.

"It's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I'm not here to declare that we've won but I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and demanded a recount in Wisconsin.

The president has been making claims about dumped ballots on Twitter, despite there being no evidence of election fraud.

It led Twitter to put a warning label on the president's tweet.

..there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.