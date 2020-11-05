Time for empty promises now over, says new Tshwane mayor Randall Williams

Williams told Eyewitness News that with just 11 months left until the provincial and local government election, the pressure was on him and all councillors to get back to delivering basic services.

JOHANNESBURG - The new Tshwane mayor said that he had no plans to make promises he could not keep to the city’s residents as he begins his work as leader of the capital.

Randall Williams, a Democratic Alliance (DA) representative, was elected to the post last Friday following the dissolution of the council by the Gauteng provincial government and reinstatement by the courts.

"I'm going back to the delivery of basic services, like fixing street lights that will improve security in areas, fixing potholes, cutting grass... you know, all the basics services, make sure that when water leaks, it is repaired within accepted time limits."

He said that the time for empty promises was done, adding that despite the major financial challenges they faced, he was committed to ensuring that the needs of the metro’s residents were attended to.

Williams said that the administrators hired by the provincial government had left the city near the brink of financial collapse with a R4.4 billion deficit, although it had a surplus of over R220 million when the council was dissolved in March.

