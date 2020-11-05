Soweto pupils relieved after first matric exam amid COVID disruptions

It’s been a difficult year for pupils, but despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic millions of matric candidates have braved the wet and rainy conditions on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – Matric pupils on Thursday expressed relief following the completion of their first paper to obtain their national senior certificate.

It’s been a difficult year for pupils, but despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic millions of matric candidates braved the wet and rainy conditions on Thursday.

Matric pupils at the Sekano-Ntoane High School in Soweto left the school grounds on Thursday afternoon in haste; many of them reviewing the question paper for their English paper one exam with the hope that they shared similar answers with their peers.

A sharp contrast from the scenes of uncertainty and anxiety displayed that morning.

Pupils said the pandemic has been harsh, but the worst is behind them.

A female pupil said: “I feel much better I was so afraid and anxious because I knew that finals are not easy.”

Another said: “My first paper was easy for me and I feel like I am ready.”

Their male counterpart said he was in control of his emotions during the exam.

“I was calm and relaxed.”

During her oversight visit to exams centers in Soweto, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga urged what was one of the largest groups of matriculates to sharpen their focus for the papers ahead.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.