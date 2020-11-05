SA to host 3rd investment conference on 17-18 November

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said this year's investment conference was aimed at raising funds towards consolidation and construction post the COVID-19 economic impact.

JOHANNESBURG – The Cabinet has announced that the country will host its third investment conference from the 17th to the 18th of November.

According to the government, over R650 billion of investment commitments have been made since the inaugural gathering in 2018.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said this year's investment conference was aimed at raising funds towards consolidation and construction post the COVID-19 economic impact.

South Africa, like many other countries across the world, has to contend with economic problems exacerbated by the pandemic and has seen the government borrowing money from the international monetary fund – among others.

Mthembu said the conference would lay the foundation for investment and accelerated economic growth.

“This year’s conference focuses on the delivery of existing commitments realise job creation economic development."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the conference will mainly be held virtually with participants from across the world.

SA Investment said the event would provide the cabinet with a platform to highlight the measures being taken to support economic recovery.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.