Ramaphosa to address SA next week on status of COVID-19 measures - Mthembu

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation next week on the status of COVID-19 prevention measures after a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

There's been speculation for weeks now about when the president will address South Africa, with fears that government will re-enforce stricter lockdown regulations as COVID-19 infections rise steadily once more.

The president has not updated the nation on the measures since he announced that the lockdown had been downgraded to alert level one in September.

Mthembu explains: "Cabinet will deliberate the outcomes of the national coronavirus command council to be held next week. yes, definitely, let's confirm we have confirmed we will have the NCCC and after the NCCC, Cabinet will sit and deliberate on the discussions of the NCCC and after that, President Ramaphosa will brief the nation on the developments in South Africa."

Mthembu has given an update following Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, where various issues were discussed, including the endorsement of an anti-corruption forum for the Infrastructure Fund.

