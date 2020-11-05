Ramaphosa eyes COVID-19 family meeting ahead of December silly season

There are growing concerns that South Africa could face a second wave of mass COVID-19 infections as more people fail to comply with safety measures meant to prevent the spread of the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, on Thursday said part of the reason the president would be addressing the nation next week is over the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the December holidays.

The country's holiday season is ordinarily accompanied by mass gatherings and inter-provincial visits as most migrant workers return to rural provinces.

Mthembu said President Cyril Ramaphosa would brief the nation after a meeting of the national coronavirus command council.

Responding to questions from reporters on government's plans to deal with the lax behavior of individuals, he explained that the Council and Cabinet would consider the advice of specialists and experts ahead of the president's address.

“What we do as a country in all the risk adjusted measures that we take - we are advised by those who know better. We are advised by experts by what we need to do and how we need to do it.”

More countries across the world have re-enforced stricter lockdown regulations as the spread of the virus intensifies once more.

South African experts said they were watching the developments closely, expressing concern that if not careful, South Africa could also be forced to implement similar measures.

The hard lockdown, which was implemented in winter, ravaged the economy.

