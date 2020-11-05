Outa: Dudu Myeni clutching at straws with claim of plot to corner her

Dudu Myeni has refused to answer questions at the state capture commission, alleging that Outa and the pilots' association obtained confidential information about her from the inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said that former South African Airways (SAA) Dudu Myeni was clutching at straws by claiming that there was some kind of a plot to corner her using confidential documents.

Myeni has refused to answer questions at the state capture commission, alleging that Outa and the pilots' association obtained confidential information about her from the inquiry.

She said that if she testified, she would be incriminating herself.

“May I not answer any questions pertaining to South African Airways, especially those questions that Outa as a private organisation had access to documents of the commission?”

Myeni wants Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo to believe that if she testified she would jeopardise her appeal against the Pretoria High Court judgment that declared her delinquent and possibly hand her on a platter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution.

She said that the commission, Outa and the pilots' association connived to make her take the blame for collective decisions of the SAA board.

But Outa's Wayne Duvenage said that was not true: “Outa's case that we built started way before the Zondo Commission in 2016. We laid our charges in 2017 and compiled our case on many documents, not only whistle-blowers... we also got documents from the Zondo Commission website - it's a public website and we're entitled to use all documents that are public, so yes, she has been found guilty as a delinquent director and her antics today are not going to do her any favours. If she doesn’t want to answer that's her indaba, the information will still go to the NPA.”

Outa said that it was ready for legal action to ensure that the appeal court upheld the High Court decision.

