NPA believes it has strong case against rape-accused Omotoso

The bail application of Omotoso, and his two co-accused was on Wednesday dismissed. The trio's accused of several offences including rape and human trafficking.

JOHANNESBURG - Timothy Omotoso will have to stay in prison after his latest bid for freedom was dashed by the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Judge Phillip Zilwa was not convinced that the defence had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Omotoso should be released on bail.

Zilwa did not believe that the televangelist was not a flight risk.

Through the course of this case, Omotoso has been declared a prohibited person and could be deported if released from custody.

The court believes the State has a strong case.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Anelisa Ngcakani said: “The main trial has been remanded for 10 November, there are many witnesses that we are going to call in on the stand. We believe that we’ve got a strong case.”

