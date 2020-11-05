Myeni reveals Mr X’s identity at state capture commission

Mr X, whose identity the commission made an order to protect, told the inquiry and he and Myeni swindled and laundered millions from Mhlatuze Water when she was board chair.

JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni on Thursday revealed the identity of a Mr X - a witness that the state capture commission made an order to protect.

Mr X told the inquiry and he and Myeni swindled and laundered millions from Mhlatuze Water when she was board chair.

She was asked about Mr X's testimony that he received money from her son's company Premier Attraction but Myeni went on to name the witness.

Advocate Kate Hofmeyer asked: “Ms Myeni are you aware that Mr X testified that he received money from your son's company, Premier Attraction?”

Myeni asked Zondo: “Sorry chairperson who is Mr X?”, and Hofmeyer confirmed he was a witness at the commission.

“He was a witness who presented evidence before the commission and in respect of whose evidence you were given a Rule 33 notice,” Hofmeyer replied.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo decided to protect the identities of witnesses - many of who said they feared for their lives - but Myeni broke that code.

He tried to stop her, but she persisted.

“I am not going to talk to issues that pertain to what the so-called Mr X said because of the fear that has been presented before you, Chair. This is an honest man that have known for over 25 years," Myeni said.

Zondo interjected: “Ms Myeni, I am controlling the proceedings in the commission.”

The Deputy Chief Justice said he would deal with Myeni's disclosure when the commission returned from a lunch break.

